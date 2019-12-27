President ‘would rather resign’ over PM Nominee

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi President Barham Salih refused on Thursday to designate a nominee for an Iran-backed parliamentary bloc for prime minister, saying he would rather resign than appoint someone to the position who would be rejected by protesters.

Salih said in a statement that because the constitution did not give him the right to reject nominees for the premiership, he was ready to submit his resignation to the parliament.

