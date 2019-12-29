Investment Opportunity: Housing Compounds

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) in coordination with the Ministry of Migration and Dislocated are pleased to announce the investment opportunity of the construction of new housing compounds on the land lots which areas and ownership are shown in the table below:

No. Province Area Ownership of land Type Type of Investment 1 Diwanyah 20 Donum Ministry of Migration and Dislocated Araba Housing compound 2 Kut 11 Donum and 15 Olk Ministry of Migration and Dislocated Araba Housing compound

For any further information please visit the Ministry of Migration and Dislocated located in Karat Miriam district in Baghdad or apply the request to the NIC through the email address : [email protected]

(Source: NIC)