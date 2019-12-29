Video Streaming Service to Enter Iraqi Market

By John Lee.

The streaming video on demand (SVOD) service StarzPlay has reportedly entered into a partnership with Asiacell to provide streaming services to all Asiacell’s ‘Unlimited’ monthly package subscribers.

Commenting on the partnership, Raghida Abou-Fadel, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at StarzPlay, is quoted as saying:

“This latest partnership with Iraq’s Asiacell underlines our commitment to this strategy, offering enhanced customer service through hard bundled packages for subscribers. We’re also pleased to announce our continued penetration of what is a fast growing and important consumer market as we progress in achieving our expansion plans across the Middle East and North Africa region.”

(Source: broadcastprome.com)