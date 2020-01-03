SOSi Wins $124m Deal at Camp Taji

By John Lee.

SOS International LLC (SOSi), Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $124,248,732 modification (P00012) to contract W52P1J-19-C-0010 for base life support and security services at Camp Taji Green Zone, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

Work will be performed in Taji, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2019. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $ 42,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)