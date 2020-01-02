Investment Opportunities in Kirkuk

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) in coordination with Kirkuk Provincial Investment Commission are pleased to announce the following investment opportunities:

Allocating 1200 m² on a part of the land lot no. (100/1 m 56 ceqanian) to construct a commercial complex

Allocating 80 Donum on a part of the land lot no. (26/838 m 40 Kirkuk Side) to construct a housing Compound

Allocating 15 Donum on a part of the land lot no. (8/13 m 56 H. T) to construct a Passengers’ transport Garage

Investors who are willing to participate are invited to apply by sending their requests to the email address : [email protected] or by directly visiting Kirkuk Provincial Investment Commission headquarter in Kirkuk.

(Source: NIC)