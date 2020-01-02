Navigate

Investment Opportunities in Kirkuk

By on 2nd January 2020 in Investment

Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) in coordination with Kirkuk Provincial Investment Commission are pleased to announce the following investment opportunities:

  • Allocating 1200 m² on a part of the land lot no. (100/1 m 56 ceqanian) to construct a commercial complex
  • Allocating 80 Donum on a part of the land lot no. (26/838 m 40 Kirkuk Side) to construct a housing Compound
  • Allocating 15 Donum on a part of the land lot no. (8/13 m 56 H. T) to construct a Passengers’ transport Garage

Investors who are willing to participate are invited to apply by sending their requests to the email address : [email protected] or by directly visiting Kirkuk Provincial Investment Commission headquarter in Kirkuk.

(Source: NIC)

