By John Lee.

Rapiscan Systems Inc., Torrance, California, has been awarded a $12,251,887 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Iraq) contract for contractor logistics support services for M60 High Energy Mobile Scanning Vehicle Systems and associated equipment.

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Iraq with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2020.

Rapiscan Systems is a subsidiary of OSI Systems.

(Source: US Dept of Defense)