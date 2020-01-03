PM Condemns Killing of Qasem Soleimani

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi, who also serves as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, has issued the following statement on developments in Iraq:

“We condemn in the strongest terms the assassination by US forces of Iraqi and Iranian figures who were symbols of the victory against Daesh.

“The assassination of an Iraqi military commander holding an official position is an act of aggression against Iraq, and the Iraqi people.

“Carrying out operations to assassinate Iraqi figures and figures from another country on Iraqi soil is a flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty and a dangerous escalation.

“The assassinations violate the conditions governing the presence of US forces in Iraq whose role is to train Iraqi forces and assist in the fight against Daesh as part of the Global Coalition, subject to the supervision and approval of the Iraqi Government.

“We have today requested that the Council of Representatives (Parliament) holds an emergency session to take the appropriate legislative measures in a manner that preserves the dignity, security and sovereignty of Iraq.“

(Source: Govt of Iraq)