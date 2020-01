For those wanting to know more about Major General Qasem Suleimani and his significance in Iraq, we’d recommend this excellent 10,000-word piece written by Dexter Filkins for The New Yorker in 2013. (Hat tip to Mary FitzGerald for bringing it to our attention on her excellent @MaryFitzger Twitter feed).

Click here to read.

There is also a very good 13-minute audio profile from the BBC:

Click here to stream or download.