Investment Opportunity: Missan Paper Mill

The State Company for Petrochemical Industries has announces to all manufacturers and producers companies registered inside & outside of Iraq and all investor s to participate in below project according to the technical specification and commercial conditions which could be obtained from our company at Basra Khor Al-Zubair against non-refundable amount of (2,000,000) Iraqi diners and from our company’s web site : www pchem.gov.iq or M. web site: www.industry.gov.iq

Offers should be submitted in three enclosed envelopes with the stamp of company’s name. The first envelop technical offer, second commercial offer and the third contain the following documents .(the financial statements of last two years , certificate of companies registration, and the offers validity should be for not less than three months) these offers should be submitted to our company at Basra khur Al-Zubair or( send the original hard copy through registerd mail by DHL, TNT,…etc to our P. box 933 Basra\Iraq if it is safe & guarantee to reach our company) .

Our company is not committed to accept the lowest offer prices and announcement fee will be paid by the winner.

NOTE: The tender box should be open after (30) days on publication of the announcement in local newspapers. In case we didn’t receive a proper offer we shall re-tender the project until one year.

Bid bond Cost Estimated Closing Date Investment Opportunities Item 400 Million Iraqi dinar 33 BL (30 days) Thirty days from announcement in the publishing local newspapers. Rehabilitation, modernization & Operation and development of Moderate metal Line and auxiliary units of Mysan paper mill 1-

(Source: NIC)