By John Lee.

A former head of Iraq’s state-run Missan Oil Company (MOC) has reportedly been appointed to run the Ministry of Oil’s Petroleum Contracts and Licensing Directorate (PCLD).

According to Reuters, Ali Maarij, who ran the MOC until becoming a member of parliament in 2014, will take over from Abul Mahdi al-Ameedi, who reached retirement age late last year.

The PCLD oversees oil contracts and negotiates energy deals with international companies.

(Source: Reuters)