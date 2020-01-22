Snr NATO Official meets Iraqi Deputy FM

On Tuesday, the NATO Assistant Secretary General for Operations Dr. John Manza and his delegation met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq Mr. Abdul Karim Hashim Aboualgus and his team.

The Deputy Minister and Dr. Manza discussed the current state of the NATO Mission in Iraq and cooperation between the Republic of Iraq and NATO.

They agreed that strong cooperation between the Republic of Iraq and NATO is of mutual benefit. NATO remains committed to our training mission in Iraq, which contributes to the fight against terrorism.

(Source: NATO)