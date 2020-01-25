Navigate

Iraq Approves Fifth Round of Gas Contracts

By on 25th January 2020 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq has reportedly approved contracts in a fifth bidding round for gas exploration contracts.

According to Reuters, the exploration deals relate to the development of fields in the eastern governate of Diyala that are expected to produce more than 750 million cubic feet of natural gas within 3 years.

The contracts have been criticised by IBN Expert Blogger Ahmed Mousa Jiyad – https://www.iraq-businessnews.com/2018/05/16/5th-round-oil-licences-poor-management-dubious-contracts-bad-results/

(Source: Reuters)

