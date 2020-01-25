Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 23rd January 2020).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD625 (-4.4%) / $663 (-4.4%) (weekly change) (-5.2% and -5.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.7 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD30.2 bn ($24.7 mn).

