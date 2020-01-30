Navigate

Oil Ministry Finalises Export Figures for December

By on 30th January 2020 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for November of 106,265,346 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.428 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.500 million bpd exported in November.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 103,090,550 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 2,827,050 barrels. Exports to Jordan were 347,746 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.698 billion at an average price of $63.027 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

