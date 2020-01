By John Lee.

UK-based heavy lifting company ALE has been acquired by Dutch company Mammoet BV.

ALE has worked on several major projects in Iraq, including Kerbala Refinery, and the oil fields at Majnoon, West Qurna 1 and 2, and Zubair.

ING acted as financial advisor to Mammoet.

(Sources: ALE, Mammoet)