ICF Appoints Elizabeth McRae As Executive Director

The Iraqi Children Foundation (ICF) has announce the promotion of Elizabeth (Liz) McRae to serve in the top staff leadership position as Executive Director.

McRae’s promotion to Executive Director from Associate Director follows a record year for ICF during which significant gains were made in life-changing legal, social, and educational services for Iraq’s most vulnerable children – the orphans, street kids, and children displaced by violence.

McRae said:

“I am looking forward to another record year in 2020. The needs of these children on the margins of Iraqi society is urgent. Their future, as well as Iraq’s future, is at stake. Investing in these children is both a geopolitical and a security imperative, and it’s the right thing to do.

“We believe in building a team of Iraqis and Americans, individuals and businesses, to work together to ensure these children are prepared to be productive citizens in the future.”

McRae’s is ICF’s top executive for development of Iraqi and American corporate partners who invest in corporate social responsibility (CSR) in Iraq. She can be reached at [email protected] or at +1.202.790.1109

For more information, please see 2019 announcement regarding McRae.

