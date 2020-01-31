Navigate

Video: Iraq Economic Crisis – ‘Everyone is Suffering’

By on 31st January 2020 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Many of Iraq’s protesters have been driven by worries about the economy and high unemployment levels.

But months of demonstrations, along with a weak government, have pushed an already struggling economy to the brink.

On top of that, there is a threat of direct US sanctions if American forces are ordered out of Iraq.

Al Jazeera‘s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Baghdad:

