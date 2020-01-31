Video: Iraq Economic Crisis – ‘Everyone is Suffering’

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Many of Iraq’s protesters have been driven by worries about the economy and high unemployment levels.

But months of demonstrations, along with a weak government, have pushed an already struggling economy to the brink.

On top of that, there is a threat of direct US sanctions if American forces are ordered out of Iraq.

Al Jazeera‘s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Baghdad: