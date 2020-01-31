NATO supports Iraq’s Defence Education Institutions

NATO supports continued development of Iraq’s defence education institutions

On 12-14 January 2020, a delegation from Iraq’s National Defence College visited Ukraine’s National Defence University in Kyiv.

The visit was conducted within the framework of the NATO Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP).

This programme supports the NATO Mission Iraq’s commitment and efforts towards the further development of Iraqi professional military education institutions. It is part of the broader endeavors aimed at reforming Iraqi national security structures.

During the visit, the Dean, Secretary General and Senior Instructor of Iraq’s National Defence College exchanged views with counterparts from Ukraine’s National Defence University on priorities for military education advancement, curriculum development, and the training of military specialists.

They also discussed areas of possible future cooperation between Iraq and Ukraine, including on distance learning, educational programming on integrity and the prevention of corruption, faculty and student exchanges, digital lectures and the planning of joint trainings and exercises.

As a NATO partner country that has recently undertaken a transformation of its professional military education system with NATO support, Ukraine serves as an excellent model for the achievements that the Atlantic Alliance aims to foster within Iraq’s defence education institutions.

The NATO Defence Education Enhancement Programme is a vehicle for reform of security structures. It provides tailored practical support to individual countries as they develop their own professional military education institutions.

Through faculty development, curriculum development and peer-to-peer consultations, this programme fosters defence capacity and institution building. In Iraq, the National Defence College is one of three colleges of the Defence University for Military Studies participating in the programme.

In addition to the programme in Iraq, NATO is currently running similar programmes in 15 other countries, including Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritania, the Republic of Moldova, Morocco, North Macedonia, Mongolia, Serbia, Tunisia, and Ukraine.

(Source: NATO)