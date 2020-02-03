Samawah Cement Plant: Production Expected FY2020-21

By John Lee.

Pakistan’s Lucky Cement has reported that the greenfield expansion to its cement plant in Samawah is expected to reach commercial production in the second quarter of financial year 2020-21.

In a statement, the company said:

“Fabrication and erection work is in full swing and Project timelines are being met.

“Necessary manpower and contractors have also been mobilized at the Site.

“The contract for Cement grinding mill, Packing plant and additional Power generator is also finalized and Letter of Credit has been established.”

The plant has a planned capacity of 1.2 million tons per annum.

(Source: Lucky Cement)

(Pictured: A Lucky Cement plant in Pakistan)