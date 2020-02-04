Navigate

Navigation

Iraq 2020 – Discovering Business

By on 4th February 2020 in Agriculture, Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Healthcare, Investment, Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Commodities & Mining News, Iraq Education and Training News, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News, Iraq Public Works News, Iraqi Communications News, Leisure and Tourism in Iraq, Politics, Security

Iraq Business News is delighted to bring you a major new guide to business in Iraq.

Published by Allurentis, in association with Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC), Iraq 2020 – Discovering Business contains a wealth of case studies, commentary and data; it’s 68 pages of essential reading for everyone with an interest in the redevelopment of Iraq.

And as Salar Ameen, of the National Investment Commission, says in the introduction:

“We are determined to embark on real change and open up to other countries by providing every incentive to invest in Iraq … there is a firm desire to stimulate the private sector.”

We’d like to congratulate Laura Curtis ([email protected]) and all her team at Allurentis on a splendid publication.

Iraq Business News is delighted to make this guide available to readers in pdf format: Please click here to view or download the full document.

Related posts:

Iraq – Discovering Business 2020 “Doing Business 2020 – Iraq” Report: A Critique Conference: Find Out What’s Happening in Iraqi Business Franchise Workshop targets Int’l Commercial Brands in Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply