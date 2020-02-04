Navigate

Iraq Oil Exports Fall in January

By on 4th February 2020 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced final oil exports for January of 102,485,497 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.306 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.428 million bpd exported in December.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 101,062,366 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 1,114,035 barrels. Exports to Jordan were 309,096 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.195 billion at an average price of $60.452 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

