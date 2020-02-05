Can New PM Nominee Navigate the Political Chaos?

From the Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Can Iraq’s new prime minister nominee navigate Baghdad’s political chaos?

As Iraq continues to face widespread demonstrations and the fallout of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, Iraq’s President Barham Salih nominated a new prime minister on February 1, to succeed Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, who announced his resignation on November 29.

Salih named Mohammed Tawfik Allawi as his designee for the premiership. Salih has set a deadline for February 1 for Iraq’s parliament to elect a new prime minister, but the body has failed to do so.

Allawi was a former communications minister under former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki.

Atlantic Council experts respond to the nomination of Mohammed Tawfik Allawi:

