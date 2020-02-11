This Valentine’s Day, send your love to Ayda

Ayda (not her real name) lives with her mother and little brother in a house built of mud and sheet metal in a poor neighborhood in Baghdad.

She attends the Hope Bus regularly and also works collecting empty cans from landfill to support her family.

Ayda loves going to the Hope Bus because she gets to learn and spend time with other children. She wants to be a teacher one day just like the teachers on the Hope Bus!

(Source: Iraqi Children Foundation – ICF)