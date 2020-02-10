Navigate

Video: Iraq Struggles to switch to LPG

By on 10th February 2020 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Iraq Transportation News

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq struggles to switch from use of imported fuel to national gas

The Iraqi government is trying to get people to switch from imported fuel to locally produced gas.

All new public transport vehicles must run on liquefied petroleum gas or LPG.

But despite awareness campaigns and government subsidy, users are reluctant to move away from traditional fuel.

Al Jazeera‘s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Baghdad:

One Response to Video: Iraq Struggles to switch to LPG

  1. Ibn Al Iraq 10th February 2020 at 08:28 #

    Sir,

    The GoI, have done almost nothing to promote locally produced Gas, They should run a proper campaign in TV, Newspapers, provide incentives etc. as an Iraqi I have seen none of these!!

    The Ministry of Oil should exert more efforts to capture the flared Gas and fully utilize it ASAP. Pollutions are effecting the south badly.

