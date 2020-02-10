Video: Iraq Struggles to switch to LPG

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq struggles to switch from use of imported fuel to national gas

The Iraqi government is trying to get people to switch from imported fuel to locally produced gas.

All new public transport vehicles must run on liquefied petroleum gas or LPG.

But despite awareness campaigns and government subsidy, users are reluctant to move away from traditional fuel.

Al Jazeera‘s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Baghdad: