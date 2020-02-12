More New Investment Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced the following investment opportunities:
- Mosul Sugar Factory, State Company for Food Products
- Mortar guns, State Company for Military Industries
- Technology Transfer for manufacturing small arms, State Company for Military Industries
- Technology Transfer for manufacturing propellant charge, State Company for Military Industries
- Technology Transfer for manufacturing medium arms, State Company for Military Industries
(Source: National Investment Commission)
