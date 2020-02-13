Will New PM pass on Forming Govt?

By Mustafa Saadoun for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Will Iraq’s new PM pass on forming government?

Iraq’s newly appointed prime minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi has a difficult task ahead as he seeks to form a new government.

He is facing widespread lack of confidence from public protestors, as well as ongoing pressure from the country’s traditional political forces to adhere to their terms.

