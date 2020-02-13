Russia may Triple Investment in Iraqi Oil

By John Lee.
Investment by Russian oil and gas companies in Iraq may increase three-fold, according to a report by Tass.
It quotes Russian politician Yury Fedorov [Nikolay Vasilyevich Fyodorov] as telling the Iraqi Ambassador to Russia, Abdul-Rahman Al-Husseini, that the total investment in Iraq by companies such as Lukoil, Bashneft and Gazprom Neft has exceeded $10 billion, and that this could triple.
“Our companies such as Zarubezhneft, Tatneft and Rosneftegaz also show a high degree of interest,” he added.
(Source: Tass)
