Investment Opportunity in Babil

Luna park and a multi-store Parking Garage / Babil province

According to investment law no. 13 for the year 2006 as amended and its regulations, Iraq’s National Investment Commission (NIC) is pleased to announce the investment opportunity of constructing a Luna park and a multi-store Parking Garage on the land lot numbered 2/400 m 8 Alexandria- Babil Province (the total area of the land lot is 10 donum and 2 olks and 99 M ²) with adhering to the demarcated site on the sectoral design and the specified areas for the multi- store garage (7200 M² – 60 M * 120M) in addition to the area of the Luna park which ownership belongs to the Alexandria Municipality.

Local and foreign companies willing to invest in this opportunity are invited to apply through filling in the Investment application form available on the NIC website: www.investpromo.gov.iq and provide all the documents mentioned in the application within (30) days from the date of publishing this announcement knowing that winning investor shall undertake the fees of local official newspapers announcements.

For any further information please visit the NIC premises- Ones Stop Shop dept. located at Baghdad – IZ next to Avicenna Hospital) or send email to: [email protected]

Required documents

application form (stamped and approved by the Administration dept. of the National Investment commission) with a buying receipt of the application form

Executive briefing

Economic feasibility study

Company establishment papers and its final records with a briefing of its work history (legal person)

Copies of ID and passport of the investors (natural person)

Copies of ID and passport of the company representative

A list of the similar works previously implemented by the company or the investor (4 maximum)

(Source: NIC)