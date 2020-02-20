Navigate

Is Al Faw Port Project Really Necessary

By on 20th February 2020 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Public Works News, Iraq Transportation News, Politics

By John Lee.

An article for Port Strategy has questioned whether Iraq’s huge Al Faw port project is it really necessary, or is just a ‘rice bowl’ for a select few enabled by dysfunctional government?

It appears to be a text book case study in a government and civil society short on technical and commercial competence as well as oversight and “checks and balances” but inventive and “entrepreneurial” when it comes to kickbacks and corruption“, the report suggests.

Click here to read the full article.

(Source: Port Strategy)

