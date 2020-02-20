Navigate

PM-Designate faces Pressure on Cabinet Choices

By on 20th February 2020 in Politics

By Omar Sattar for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News

Iraqi prime minister-designate faces pressure on Cabinet choices

There are multiple challenges keeping Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, recently named Iraq’s prime minister-designate, from forming the government of independent technocrats that he pledged.

The first major hurdle is that some political blocs want to continue to hold onto their current level of representation in the Cabinet.

Under the constitution, Allawi is required within 30 days to form a government and go to parliament to obtain a vote of confidence with an absolute majority of at least 165 out of 329 parliament members.

Click here to read the full story.

