Trade Bank of Iraq reports 68% Jump in Net Profit

By John Lee.

The Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has reported that it has achieved a “robust growth” in revenues and in key financial areas during 2019, for another consecutive year with its consistent performance, preliminary report released by the bank for the financial year during 31/12/2019.

In a statement, the bank said it posted a net profit of USD 556 million in 2019, an increase of 68% from 2018, on revenues of USD 673 million, which grew by 12% over the previous year.

It continued:

“Financial unaudited statements for the year ending 31st December 2019 reveal enhanced financial strength of TBI as a consequence of incessant improvements throughout the year in key sectors, including gross revenue and total assets.

“The total assets of TBI grew to USD 29 billion in 2019 thereby recording an increase of 27% As a preliminary comparison to 2018.

“Primary results the resilient earnings and improved asset base have earned TBI multiple awards at the recently held The Banker Awards 2019 in London.

“The bank granted loans during 2019 to the tune of USD 434 million, the 2019 bank’s efforts made to lift the Iraqi economy and social development during the year through loans aggregating USD 1.9 billion for various Iraqi governmental and public sector projects in energy, industrial, agricultural and commercial sectors, assisting them in achieving further growth of the Iraqi economy

“TBI is currently working on expanding its network domestically & Internationally to diversify the sources of revenue from retail banking in Iraq to international operations in order to achieve a 30% compounded annual growth rate envisaged in the bank’s business plan for 2020-23.

“The bank opened its first branch outside Iraq last year in Riyadh, KSA and plans to upgrade its representative office in Abu Dhabi Global Market to enable it to conduct investment management and advisory activities.“

Faisal Al Haimus, Chairman & President of Trade Bank of Iraq, said:

“Last year has been a good period for TBI and we have continued to support businesses and financial institutions to facilitate growth and expansion across many sectors.

“We have achieved this success through prudent risk management and our aggressive technology-supported expansion strategy.

“We will continue to thrust our technology-driven customer service initiatives in order to ensure more efficient and diverse services to our customers, reduce costs, and improve productivity.

“As part of our strategic plan, we are aiming for bigger retail and international business to achieve a growth rate of 30% of our total revenues, year on year basis, in the next three years through new technology-driven, need-based product offerings and international expansion.

“As TBI moves forward with its 2020-23 strategic plan that will take the bank higher, it will continue to play a pivotal and influential role in Iraq’s ongoing recovery.”

(Source: TBI)