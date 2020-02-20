Registration Now Open for IBBC Spring Conference

Registration is now open for Tenth Iraq Day at the Mansion House on 30 March 2020

Tenth Iraq Day at The Mansion House

IBBC Spring Conference 2020

‘Iraq – Open for Business’

30 March, The Mansion House, London

This could be the year Iraq gets serious about reform and investment. For too long, Iraqi Governments have tinkered with reform, but with the protests, a growing population and a new government forming, there is a head of steam demanding change and jobs for young people.

At this time in response, The IBBC Spring Conference, at the Mansion house, is convening the heavyweight players and institutions of Finance, Energy and Governance to articulate what is required for change. All the more important as a high turnout of Iraqi Minsters and Deputies, and UK officials and politicians are expected to attend and contribute to the debate throughout the morning sessions.

During the afternoon, an interactive series of roundtables addressing University, Tech in Iraq, Women’s Group and a special Kurdistan Investment Forum are convening ahead of a reception at Eversheds Sutherland headquarters. For Iraqi businesses an additional day of hosting by the DIT, BEIS and British Chambers of commerce to engage and showcase British services and products for export.

For companies operating in Iraq or considering the opportunities it offers, then this conference is bringing together many of the key decision makers and drivers of finance and the opportunity to talk directly with the key players including:

BP, Shell, World Bank, Kurdistan Investment Authority, Arab bankers association, Ambassador of Iraq, UK Ambassador, Chevron, JP Morgan, National Bank of Iraq, PwC, Jordan Bank, EY, GSMA, and more confirming soon.

More information and speakers to be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, email [email protected] or telephone 020 7222 7100.