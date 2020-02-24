Navigate

Video: Iraq Bans Iran Arrivals amid Coronavirus Fears

By on 24th February 2020 in Healthcare, Iraq Transportation News

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq is setting up quarantine areas aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus from across the border with Iran.

Neighbouring Iran has reported its sixth death from the disease.

There are fears that hundreds of thousands of Iranian visitors to holy sites in Iraq could spread the virus.

Al Jazeera‘s Rob Matheson reports from the Iraqi capital Baghdad:

