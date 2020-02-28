Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 27th February 2020).
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD600 (+0.5%) / $6439 (+0.1%) (weekly change) (9.0% and -8.2% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.1 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.8 bn ($4.8 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- ISX will suspend trading of Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) starting Mar. 5, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 10, 2020 to discuss and approve 2018 annual financial statements.
- Al-Qabedh Islamic Bank for Finance & Investment (BQAB) resumed trading on Feb. 27, 2020 after discussing and approving the financial statements belong to following periods Jan. 1, 2015 – Dec. 31, 2015, Jan. 1, 2016 – Oct. 17, 2016 (while it was a money transfer company), and the following periods Oct. 8, 2016 – Dec. 31, 2016, Jan. 1, 2017 – Dec. 31, 2017 belong to it after becoming an Islamic Bank.
- Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) invited its shareholders to receive their 2018 dividends. The company announced in December 2019 that it had decided in its AGM held on Dec. 15, 2019 to distribute 100% cash dividend (IQD1.00 dividend per share, 4.9% dividend yield).
- ISX requested Erbil Bank for Investment and Finance (BERI) to provide its AGM minutes for the GA held on Feb. 22, 2020.
- Mansour Hotel (HMAN) resumed trading on Feb. 25, 2020 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial statements.
- According to the ISC decision, Al Nibal Al Arabya for Money Transfer (MTNI) has been delisted from the ISX starting Feb. 24, 2020 due to the shift in the company’s activities from money transfer company into an (A) class exchange company and lower the company’s capital to suit its new activity.
- ISX suspended trading of Al-Ameen Financial Investment (VAMF) starting Feb. 24, 2020 due to the GA that will be held on Feb. 27, 2020 to elect 5 new original and 5 alternative board members.
- Cross transactions: 3.1 bn shares of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) on Feb. 27, 2020, which represents 1.2% of BTRI’s capital.
