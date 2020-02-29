Nasiriyah becomes the Iraqi Protest Capital

By Mustafa Saadoun for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Protesters in Iraq have changed the venue of their protests from Baghdad to Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province, 360 kilometers (223 miles) south of the Iraqi capital. Decisions on the revolution will now be made in Nasiriyah.

Protests are held almost in all Iraqi southern cities, but Baghdad was the center of the protests movement, where all other protests follow its direction and guidance.

