Iraq Oil Exports Rise in February

By John Lee.

Iraq’s Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for February of 98,347,884 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.391 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.306 million bpd exported in January.

These exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 95,805,196 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 1,765,032 barrels, and from Qayara 488,825 barrels. Exports to Jordan were 288,831 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $5.053 billion at an average price of $51.374 per barrel.

January export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)