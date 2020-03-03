Navigate

Iraqi Politics continues to Unravel as Allawi Withdraws

By on 3rd March 2020 in Politics

By Hafsa Halawa for The Middle East Institute. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Politics in Iraq continues its calamitous unravelling following the failure of Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi to form a government within the allotted 30 days since his nomination.

On the night of March 1, Allawi withdrew his nomination, citing powers that aimed to bring him down and a refusal by the political elite to engage in meaningful reform.

He gave a statement where he noted that “the choice was to become PM at the expense of the people and their suffering … and I choose to stand with the people.

