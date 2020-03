By John Lee.

Applications are open for Re:Coded's Mosul Bootcamp, which starts on 4th April.

Everyone between 18-35 can apply for a full scholarship, which is taught in English and is free for those who are accepted.

Check the application form for more information or reach out to us via email at [email protected]

The application deadline is 9th March.

More here.

(Source: Re:Coded)