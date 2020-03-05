More New Investment Opportunities in Iraq

By John Lee.
The National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced the following investment opportunities:
- Production of Gas Masks, State Company for Military Industries
- Technology Transfer for manufacturing artillery rockets, State Company for Military Industries
- Body Building Factory, State Company for Automotive and Equipment Industry
- After-sales services workshop, State Company for Automotive and Equipment Industry
- Production of Traffic signs and street furnishings, State Company for Steel Industries
- Treatment of oil wells by ultrasound technology, State Company for Military Industries
- Tank Cleaning, State Company for Military Industries
(Source: National Investment Commission)
No comments yet.