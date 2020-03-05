New Book on Extractive Industry in Iraq

By Padraig O'Hannelly.
We are proud to announce that IBN Expert Blogger Ahmed Mousa Jiyad has just published a new book.
"Governing Modalities of the Extractive Industry in Iraq, Resource-Revenue Management Issues" is structured to address and analyze four broad topics, review development of related issues and answer some seventeen main questions and many others within:
I - Legal and Institutional Framework Governing Extractive Industry Sector in Iraq;
II - Revenue distribution;
III - Revenue volatility;
IV - Government spending.
Moreover, for each of the topics above mentioned, the research work endeavors to:
(a) Explain the current (up to 2015) state of affairs; and,
(b) Answer the questions listed for each topic.
Throughout the research the emphasis was on three important components:
- Instruments, Policies and Institutions;
- The constitution, various related laws, legal frameworks and modalities (Instruments);
- Adopted polices, strategies, actions and plans (Policies) and involved state federal, regional or provincial entities, ministries, councils, committees and bodies (institutions).
