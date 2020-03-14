Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 12th March 2020).
Please click here to download a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
The RSISX index ended the week at IQD612 (-5.7%) / $654 (-6.5%) (weekly change) (-12.7% and -12.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 7.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.4 bn ($4.4 mn).
ISX Company Announcements
- Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) will hold a GA on Apr. 5, 2020 to elect 4 original and 4 alternative board members. The company had been suspended from trading since Nov. 12, 2019 due to not disclosing its 2019 financial statements.
- ISX will suspend trading of Karbala Hotels (HKAR) starting Apr. 12, 2020 due to the AGM that will be held on Apr. 15, 2020 to discuss and approve 2017 and 2018 annual financial results.
- ISX requested Al Taif Islamic Bank for Investment & Finance (BTIB) on Mar. 11, 2020 to provide their public subscription result.
- Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance (NGIR) resumed trading on Mar. 9, 2020 after discussing and approving 2018 annual financial statements.
- Al-Ameen Financial Investment (VAMF) resumed trading on Mar. 9, 2020 after electing 5 new original and 5 alternative board members.
- Cross transaction: 3.0 bn shares of Trans Iraq Bank for Investment (BTRI) on Mar. 10, 2020, which represents 1.1% of BTRI's capital.
