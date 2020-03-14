Has War between Iran & US already Started in Iraq?

By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Has war between Iran and US already started in Iraq?

The United States launched airstrikes on several military bases of the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in southern Iraq early Friday.

The strikes mark an escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran on Iraqi territory, putting Iraq at risk of becoming a site of war between the countries' proxies.

