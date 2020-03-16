By Dana Taib Menmy for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Some Iraqis Rejecting Coronavirus Warnings

Iraqi Kurdistan health officials' recommendations seem at odds with some religious leaders' advice on dealing with the new coronavirus, Covid-19.

Some prominent clerics there are reminding Muslims that the Quran promises a martyr's reward for the faithful who trust in Allah despite pestilence like Covid-19.

Some are sharing a Kurdish poem that reads, "You youths take the mosque's path / do not care about what is on your way / our mosque's congregation is far away from epidemics."

Click here to read the full story.