Women and the Iraqi Revolution

Since October 2019, Iraq is experiencing a turning point in its history with popular mobilizations demanding radical change.

The Iraqi revolution is a societal uprising involving a wide spectrum of society including the dispossessed, the marginalized, the ones deprived of resources and power.

Women's massive participation from young female students to older women has turned this uprising to a people's revolution.

While remarkable, this participation is not surprising, it only makes visible deep societal realities and transformations that have found their space of expression in the Iraqi streets and squares of protest.

