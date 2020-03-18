Another PM Nominee: Will this one take?

By Abbas Kadhim, for the Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Another prime minister nominee in Iraq: Will this one take?

On March 17, Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Adnan Al-Zurfi, a member of the Council of Representatives and former governor of Najaf, to be the new prime minister.

This is the president's second attempt to replace Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned in November 2019 and is currently presiding nominally over a caretaker government, though he has delegated all his executive duties to his deputies.

As I grew up a few blocks away from Iraq's new prime minister nominee, I would like to share a few thoughts on his background and likely next steps.

Click here to read the full story.