New PM-Designate faces Opposition from Iran-Backed Militias

By Ali Mamouri for Al-Monitor.

Iraq's latest prime minister-designate faces opposition from Iran-backed militias

Iraqi President Barham Salih designated a former governor of Najaf, Adnan al-Zurfi, for the prime minister's post March 17. He has 30 days to form his Cabinet and get approval from the parliament.

Salih designated Zurfi after the two largest parliamentary blocs failed to nominate a new candidate for the position this month.

After the March 16 deadline for nominating a candidate passed, Salih could name any candidate without having to discuss it with the largest blocs (and this was confirmed by the Iraqi federal court March 16).

Salih then nominated Zurfi, who was supported by several Shiite blocs in addition to Sunni and Kurdish ones.

