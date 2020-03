From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq has so far registered 214 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths.

To prevent further spread of the virus, the government imposed a weeklong curfew in Baghdad and other cities and cancelled all domestic flights.

But security forces are still struggling to enforce the lockdown.

Al Jazeera's Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad: