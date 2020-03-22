By Lujain Elbaldawi for Al-Monitor. Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Is Iraq taking necessary measures to prevent COVID-19 spread?

As coronavirus spreads across the globe, the number of infected people in Iraq is still manageable.

Though the country has taken strict measures to reduce infections, Iraqi officials are worried that the situation could deteriorate, and announced that other tight measures to prevent the virus' spread will be taken soon.

