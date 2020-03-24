US-Iraq Relationship in Danger of Collapse

By Sara Allawi and Michael O'Hanlon for USA Today. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The relationship between Iraq and the U.S. is in danger of collapse. That can't happen.

Do the United States and Iraq, joined at the hip in tragic and mistake-prone war for most of the past 17 years, have a future together?

As Iraq seeks to form a new government, its parliament is on record recommending that U.S. forces be expelled in the aftermath of the early January killing of Iranian terror mastermind Qassam Soleimani.

Those tensions could again be inflamed by the Amerian and allied retaliation, early on March 13, for recent rocket barrages against foreign forces in Iraq by Iranian-backed militias that killed two Americans and a Brit. Over the following weekend, another round of barrages occurred, with the potential for yet more American retaliation.

The partnership appears to be in peril.

Click here to read the full story.