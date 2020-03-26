Govt, Clerics Unite Against COVID-19

By Hassan Ali Ahmed for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi government officials, clerics unite against COVID-19

As the number of coronavirus cases grows rapidly in Iraq, the Shiite religious establishment is offering to help the government, campaigning against extremist groups that oppose health experts' recommendation to close holy shrines and mosques.

On March 24, Iraq reported a total of 316 coronavirus cases and 27 deaths, an increase of 50 new cases and four more deaths overnight, a substantial increase in number.

